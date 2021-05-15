Jobchain Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $273,533.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00087845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01090417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00065233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00113586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,952,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

