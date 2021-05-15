John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

NYSE:JBT opened at $142.94 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

