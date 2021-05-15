John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,001 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 123.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $58,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMC opened at $51.01 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $53.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

