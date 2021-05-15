John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of WSFS Financial worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,211 shares of company stock worth $6,054,767. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

