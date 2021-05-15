John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises 2.6% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNOB opened at $28.04 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

