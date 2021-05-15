John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for about 3.3% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,884,383. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $60.44. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

