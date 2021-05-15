John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for approximately 2.7% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $246.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

