John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Banner comprises about 1.7% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Banner worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 268,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.01 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

