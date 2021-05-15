John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. TowneBank makes up 1.7% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TowneBank worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth $149,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in TowneBank by 171.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TowneBank by 19.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 169,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

TOWN opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

