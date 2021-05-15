Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,812 shares of company stock worth $1,233,070 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

