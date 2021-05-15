Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $64,821.84 and $23,912.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00088249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.01115300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00114175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00061440 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

