JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,501,714,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

