JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

JPM stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $164.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

