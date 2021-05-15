JSF Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Nutanix makes up about 1.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,535,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 387,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $9,050,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 974.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $346.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

