JSF Financial LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,473,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 61.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $52.16.

