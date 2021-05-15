JSF Financial LLC Has $2 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 48,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

