JSF Financial LLC Has $23.34 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JSF Financial LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,749,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

