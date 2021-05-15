JSF Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $271.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $153.99 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.