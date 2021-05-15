JSF Financial LLC Sells 52,747 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $251.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

