JSF Financial LLC Sells 987 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JSF Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.0% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 133,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.23 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

