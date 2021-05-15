Juggernaut Trading Down 38.4% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00007206 BTC on major exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $136.29 million and $6.05 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00087718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00019741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.47 or 0.01107539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00113633 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.