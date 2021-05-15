Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00570390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00238861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.32 or 0.01190421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.01193597 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

