JustBet (WINR) Price Tops $0.0036

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00095397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.44 or 0.00525452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00233500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005111 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.47 or 0.01162015 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.65 or 0.01203852 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

