JustLiquidity Price Hits $66.29 on Major Exchanges (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be purchased for about $66.29 or 0.00139280 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00535994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00234747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005161 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.84 or 0.01186744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.90 or 0.01220483 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

