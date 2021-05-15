Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.88 Million

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report sales of $745.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.80 million to $755.95 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $547.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,442,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $79,791,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $75,107,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU opened at $309.01 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $132.33 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.20.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

