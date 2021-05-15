Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 40.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

KSU stock opened at $309.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.20. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $132.33 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

