KARMA (KARMA) Price Down 65.5% This Week

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $57.98 million and approximately $241.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 65.5% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005808 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00116099 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

