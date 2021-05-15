Keep Network Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $248.13 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,552,962 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

