Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Kemper worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kemper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kemper by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after buying an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after buying an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KMPR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.