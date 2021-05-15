Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $111,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 331,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 111,023 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.