Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,567.53

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,567.53 ($33.54) and traded as low as GBX 2,442 ($31.90). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,492 ($32.56), with a volume of 91,972 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,726.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,567.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

In other news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58), for a total transaction of £84,000,000 ($109,746,537.76).

Keywords Studios Company Profile (LON:KWS)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

