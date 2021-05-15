Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

KYYWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Investec initiated coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

KYYWF stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

