Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.99. Kilroy Realty posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,766. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.