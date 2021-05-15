Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

