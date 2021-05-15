Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 206,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of Kinross Gold worth $31,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

KGC stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

