Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIGRY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Kion Group stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

