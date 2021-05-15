Kira Network Achieves Market Cap of $14.80 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002398 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00095989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.46 or 0.00575475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00238338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.67 or 0.01209334 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $594.34 or 0.01206616 BTC.

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kira Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kira Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

