KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Trimmed by Evermore Global Advisors LLC

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 6.7% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 46.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

NYSE KKR opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

