KLAYswap Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $376.80 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $48.40 or 0.00102035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $376.80 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.05 or 0.00514464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00234307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005117 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.90 or 0.01148648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $572.45 or 0.01206725 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

