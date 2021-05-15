Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.29

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $176.76 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016257 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00028376 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.00 or 0.01376426 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 609,816,415 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.