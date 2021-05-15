Klever Reaches Market Cap of $321.24 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Klever has a total market cap of $321.24 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00092383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00538557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00232425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005096 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.06 or 0.01155766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.76 or 0.01213739 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

