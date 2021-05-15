Klimatas (KTS) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $7,693.22 and $139.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

