Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,332 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 429,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 326,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 396,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

