Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Knoll has decreased its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Knoll alerts:

NYSE KNL opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Knoll has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

In related news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.