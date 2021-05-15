Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 476.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,601 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $381.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.