Knuff & Co LLC Buys 985 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,202,604,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day moving average of $228.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

