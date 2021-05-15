Knuff & Co LLC Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDOC. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

NYSE TDOC opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average of $208.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,572 shares of company stock valued at $95,775,883 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

