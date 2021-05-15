Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,339.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,265.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,969.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

