Knuff & Co LLC Sells 7,064 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

