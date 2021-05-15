Knuff & Co LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

